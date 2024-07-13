Context Therapeutics’ (CNTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Stories

