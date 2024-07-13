Contrasting C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and C.P. Pokphand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion N/A $3.82 billion $0.51 15.37 C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than C.P. Pokphand.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.48% 0.66% 0.59% C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and C.P. Pokphand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 4 1 0 1.67 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats C.P. Pokphand on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

