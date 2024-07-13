Contrasting Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mogo and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.48%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $48.31 million 0.78 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -3.42 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 6.37 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mogo and Gryphon Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -168.77%

Summary

Mogo beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

