Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.284 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

CWPS opened at $26.00 on Friday. Conwest Associates has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

