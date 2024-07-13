Cookie Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $1.34 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cookie has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,303,355 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 58,379,501.51148797 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.08880998 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,101,996.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

