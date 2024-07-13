Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 3,309,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
