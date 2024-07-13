Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 76,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

