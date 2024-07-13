Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.99

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.99 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 221,298 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.16. The stock has a market cap of £247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

