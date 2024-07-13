Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.33.

Shares of COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The company has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $829.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

