Craig Hallum Boosts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $140.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

