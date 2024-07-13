Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $176.08 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $176.08 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001254 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

