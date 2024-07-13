Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.47. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
