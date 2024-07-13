Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCELGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.47. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCELGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCELFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned about 0.17% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

