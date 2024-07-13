CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 315.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 6,764,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

