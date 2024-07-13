Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.86. 716,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

