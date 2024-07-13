Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Up 5.5%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 16,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cyberloq Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Cyberloq Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberloq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberloq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.