Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
DUAVF traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.00. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $230.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.41.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Aviation société anonyme
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.