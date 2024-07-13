Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

DUAVF traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.00. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $230.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.41.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

