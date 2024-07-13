Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.33. 1,035,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

