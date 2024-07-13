Defira (FIRA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Defira (FIRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Defira has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $0.66 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Defira has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00144479 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.