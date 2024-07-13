Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $144,680,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $2,468,879.40.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

