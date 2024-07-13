Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.
Delta Air Lines Stock Performance
Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.
Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.
Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
See Also
