Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

