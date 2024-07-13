Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,086.52

Dero (DERO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $9,086.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,852.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00632385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00118242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00266975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00041297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066890 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

