Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Update

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $505,320.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,376,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,360,208.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 123,157 shares of company stock valued at $996,374 in the last three months.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMA. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 395,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 127,307 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DMA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 91,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.