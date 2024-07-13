Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

