dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $3,028.36 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00117375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,688,054 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99633052 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,531.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

