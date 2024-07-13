Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. 1,128,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,063. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.