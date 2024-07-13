Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

