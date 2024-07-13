Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.32 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,087,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

