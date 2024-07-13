Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 313,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

