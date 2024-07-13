Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

