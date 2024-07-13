Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 193.1% in June

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 193.1% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

DHCNL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 30,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,768. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.