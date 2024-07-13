DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $438.34 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $438.34 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00420293 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,441,885.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

