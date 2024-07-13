Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 351,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

