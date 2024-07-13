DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DASH opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,909,909.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,150 shares of company stock worth $57,195,176 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

