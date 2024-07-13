DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Critical Analysis

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AppLovin and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 5 12 0 2.61 DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $71.72, indicating a potential downside of 15.49%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 40.30%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than DouYu International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $3.63 billion 7.70 $356.71 million $1.68 50.51 DouYu International $778.94 million 0.70 $5.00 million ($0.38) -45.18

This table compares AppLovin and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 16.46% 51.55% 11.31% DouYu International -1.35% 0.62% 0.50%

Risk & Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats DouYu International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

