Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 8.2%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 125,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 414,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 98,922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $13,324,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 336,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 309,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.