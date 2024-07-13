DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

