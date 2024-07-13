Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $190,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. 2,715,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $105.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

