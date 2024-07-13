Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DYN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

