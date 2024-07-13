Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EWTX. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $36,987.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 in the last 90 days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $274,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
