Edison Inv. Res Comments on Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

