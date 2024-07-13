Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.48.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.73. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total transaction of C$211,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

