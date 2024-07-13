Electroneum Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $45.50 million and approximately $797,289.72 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,244,155 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

