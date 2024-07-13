Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Empire stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$40.69.
In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
