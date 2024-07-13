Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Price Performance

Empire stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$40.69.

Get Empire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMP.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Empire

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.