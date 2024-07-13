Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

