Empirical Finance LLC Buys 69 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.87. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

