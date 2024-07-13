Empirical Finance LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.76 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.