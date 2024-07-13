Empirical Finance LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,446,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

