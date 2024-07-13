Empirical Finance LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

