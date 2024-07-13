Empirical Finance LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 986.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.42.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

